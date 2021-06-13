WWE RAW: 5 Possible Surprises- Big heel turn, Major change in character for former Champion, Interesting change to Hell in a Cell card?

This will be the final episode of WWE RAW before Hell in a Cell, so it's not an episode that one can afford to miss. Or so one hopes from the WWE writing staff.

There needs to be some surprises on WWE RAW to get the audience intrigued about the upcoming pay-per-view. As exciting as Hell in a Cell used to be once upon a time, the match style and the pay-per-view itself have both lost a lot of steam.

#5 WWE RAW before Hell in a Cell sees a massive heel turn

Kofi Kingston and MVP had the opportunity to create magic last week on WWE RAW. The promo felt real and authentic, it made us wonder if Kofi Kingston was going to turn heel and align with the WWE Champion. Could Kofi Kingston turn heel on this week's episode of WWE RAW?

He could interfere in the Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles match, allowing The Phenomenal One to pick up a big victory. Xavier Woods is in two minds about this new attitude from Kofi Kingston, and this drama could unfold on WWE RAW over many weeks. Many opportunities could arise from a Kofi Kingston heel turn, and it may just be time.

We've seen how cool a serious Big E is. Even if Big E has to take on Kofi Kingston after the upcoming brand split, it would make things very interesting indeed. WWE RAW or SmackDown could really benefit from this change in Kingston's character.

