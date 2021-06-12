RAW Preview (14th June 2021) - Drew McIntyre battles former WWE Champion, Shayna Baszler's future revealed, Randy Orton in a big match

While most SmackDown reviews are favorable, RAW continues to be a weekly show that has fallen from grace in the audience's mind. The segment with Shayna Baszler and Lilly was universally panned online, as those on social media continued to express their disbelief that RAW is produced by the same guys who also produce SmackDown.

Two matches have been announced for RAW this week and a multitude of other questions also remain. Let's delve into this week's show in this official Sportskeeda preview.

#5 Drew McIntyre faces one of RAW's most talented Champions in AJ Styles

Drew McIntyre will battle Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell. AJ Styles and Omos know they have the Viking Raiders chomping at the bit to capture the RAW Tag Team Championships. That said, both the Scottish Warrior and the Phenomenal One have to keep their immediate feuds aside to take each other on during RAW.

Do remember that this is not the first time these two RAW Superstars have clashed. The last time it happened, it was a solid match, and honestly, this particular clash feels far more exciting than both of their ongoing feuds. Despite the difference in size, both men are incredibly athletic and can tell a brilliant story in the ring.

It is very unlikely that Drew McIntyre will lose such a big match before an upcoming pay-per-view. One has to wonder if WWE will go the extra mile to make AJ Styles look strong on RAW. Could the Viking Raiders possibly interfere in the proceedings to distract AJ Styles and allow Drew McIntyre to pick up his win?

