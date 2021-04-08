'I'm ready' - Rhea Ripley on potentially facing Becky Lynch & Ronda Rousey (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to face Asuka at WrestleMania 37. To promote her big match, Sportskeeda was invited to a global conference call and honored to interact with the talented young star.

Following WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan's comments on Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey's potential WWE returns, we asked Ripley if she wanted to face either woman.

Rhea Ripley opens up about facing Lynch & Rousey

Becky Lynch in WWE

As one would expect, Rhea Ripley's answer was a resounding yes!

"Yeah, I'd love to face both of them. I had a little taste of being in the ring with Becky back in NXT before Shayna, Jessamyn, and Marina came out and absolutely destroyed that moment of mine. [Laughs] But I'd love to step in the ring with Becky."

Rhea Ripley is also convinced that she can have a different kind of match with Ronda Rousey.

"And even Ronda as well. I think that we could really have a great match together. And it'd be something different. It'd be something different for me and I like different. I like to experience being in the ring with everyone and if they came back, like, put me in! Put me in, coach! I'm ready." [Laughs]

Fans can watch WWE WrestleMania 37, a two-night event, LIVE on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels on April 11 and April 12, 2021, from 5.30 am IST.