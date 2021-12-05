WWE RAW: 5 Potential finishes for Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan 

Becky Lynch defends her RAW Women's Championship against Liv Morgan tomorrow night at RAW, after weeks the two women being at odds.

Morgan has been pushed as a legitimate contender for Lynch's Championship since her move over to the red brand, but recent WWE show plans seem to hint that The Man is set to retain.

As with any Championship match in WWE, the finish is far from predictable and several combustible elements could come into play. The match also takes place on the anniversary of Lita and Trish's first-ever women's main event match on RAW, which makes December 6th quite an iconic date.

The following list looks at just five potential finishes for tomorrow night's RAW Women's Championship match.

#5. Becky Lynch retains her RAW Women's Championship

Becky Lynch has been Champion since making her return to WWE at SummerSlam back in August. The Man has also recently been able to overcome the threat of Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series in what was a personal encounter.

Flair is the most decorated female wrestler in WWE history and was still defeated by Lynch, who has been on something of a streak recently.

It's hard to imagine Liv would be the one to end Lynch's Championship reign. The champion also has the advantage in the match since she could easily walk away and be counted out, retaining her title and allowing the two women to clash again in the future.

Lynch also has a lot more experience in championship matches and could prove it tomorrow night if she is able to successfully retain her championship. Liv was recently part of her first-ever singles match on pay-per-view, showing just how little she has competed as a solo star in WWE.

The Madison Square Garden event has Lynch listed as the Champion for the show on December 26th, so this could either be a spoiler for this week's RAW or could be seen as a card that is subject to change.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Roxanne Smith