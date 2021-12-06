WWE RAW: 5 potential finishes for Big E and Kevin Owens steel cage match 

WWE Champion Big E will finally get his hands on Kevin Owens at WWE RAW this week. Not only will the WWE Champion get Owens one-on-one, but he will also get to face him inside a steel cage. The Championship will not be on the line, but it will be a chance for Big E to set the record straight.

The New Day member has been struggling to get the upper hand on the Canadian superstar after several antics he has pulled. For Big E, it is time for redemption to show Kevin Owens exactly what he is all about.

At the Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1, 2022, E will defend the WWE Championship against Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. The cage is in place for this week's match at RAW and will indeed not allow The Visionary to interfere, just like he has been doing the last few weeks.

Kevin Owens defeated Big E on the November 29, 2021 episode of RAW to earn his way into the WWE Title match, since Rollins attacked Owens, earning him a DQ win.

Let's look at five potential finishes for Big E and Kevin Owens steel cage match, starting with, Seth Rollins was getting involved in the match.

#5 Seth Rollins interferes in the steel cage match on WWE RAW

When Seth Rollins attacked Kevin Owens during his match with Big E, he thought he was doing the right thing after KO had taken him out earlier. It soon dawned on him that KO was now inserted into the WWE Championship match at Day 1 as per the stipulation, ultimately making it a Triple Threat match.

There is certainly nothing stopping The Messiah from scaling the steel cage and entering the ring. If he did, he'd have to make a decision. Does he attack Kevin Owens to try and take him out of their Title match on January 1, or does he go for both men and send a statement of intent?

Either way, if Rollins does get involved, both men better watch out.

