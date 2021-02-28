WWE RAW: 5 Potential finishes for The Miz vs Bobby Lashley - WWE Championship

Somehow in 2021, The Miz has found a way to once again become WWE Champion, but his title reign could be a short one since Bobby Lashley is the man in his path next week on WWE RAW.

The Miz made a deal with The CEO of The Hurt Business and MVP, which saw Lashley attack Drew McIntyre following Elimination Chamber, before The Miz cashed in his contract and gladly took the title.

Whilst The Miz was able to avoid a match with Lashley for the night on WWE RAW this past week, Adam Pearce made it clear that he would be forced to defend the title and follow through on his promise this coming week.

It's hard to imagine that The Miz will be able to overcome the threat of the former MMA star in a one-on-one match. But this is WWE, and stranger things have happened.

#5. The Miz retains his WWE Championship

It's perhaps the most unlikely outcome on this list, but The Miz has proved many times throughout his lengthy career that he's not a man that can be overlooked. The Awesome star was able to claim back his Money in the Bank contract last year after unsuccessfully cashing it in at TLC, and could be set to pull off another interesting swerve next week on RAW.

The current WWE Champion has known for the past week that he is facing Bobby Lashley, which has given him plenty of time to prepare for the match and call whoever he needs in order to have some backup.

The Miz is nothing if not resourceful. Whilst it's very unlikely that the WWE Champion will be able to pin Lashley on his own, given the star's recent run of form, WWE could be about to swerve their fanbase one more time.

It will be interesting to see if The Miz has any backup other than John Morrison, who is reportedly struggling with a knee injury as of writing. What is known at this present moment in time is that The Miz definitely needs a plan B if he's hoping to leave The ThunderDome on Monday night with the company's most decorated Championship.