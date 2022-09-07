WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Braun Strowman returned and attacked the tag team division 

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman made his long-awaited return to WWE this week on RAW, and for reasons unknown, he targeted the men's tag team division.

The Monster Among Men attacked the likes of The Alpha Academy, The New Day, The Street Profits, and Los Lotharios to send a message upon his return.

It's unclear why Strowman would target eight men, but there are several potential reasons for his actions, especially now that it's been confirmed that he's heading to SmackDown.

#5. Strowman is laying down the groundwork for The Wyatt Family's WWE return

Braun Strowman was released from WWE last summer, and over the past 12 months, the former Universal Champion has only wrestled eight matches. Whilst rumors have circulated surrounding Bray Wyatt, Strowman wasn't one of the names that many fans believed would return.

The fact that The Monster Among Men is back in WWE now opens the door to Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan. The Wyatt Family could reunite and could be the men to finally go head-to-head with The Bloodline.

Attacking the tag team division sends a message, and it appears as though Strowman will be seen as the number one contender for the undisputed tag team championship. At least until the rest of the family make their return.

#4. Is Strowman helping The Viking Raiders?

It's worth noting that there was one team who were interestingly missing from the number one contenders match on RAW. The team that has been on a winning streak over the past few months and would deserve to challenge for the titles over any of the stars in the match.

There was a reason why The Viking Raiders were missing from this match, and it could be because Strowman is working with Erik and Ivar. He could have been sent to take out the competition so that they can now challenge The Usos at Extreme Rules without getting their hands dirty.

#3. Is Braun Strowman Paul Heyman's newest client?

The winner of the tag team match on RAW would have been handed a match against The Usos in the near future. However, the fact that Strowman interfered in the match and there was no winner announced could all have been part of another Paul Heyman master plan.

Strowman is the perfect client for Paul Heyman since he is a dominant athlete and someone that The Wise Man can guide to greatness. Heyman could have been the man who negotiated his return to WWE, meaning that he would be able to ensure Strowman stays away from Roman Reigns for the time being but is also able to help him clean up when needed.

#2. The Monster Among Men wants a Tag Team Championship match

This isn't the first time that Strowman has attacked the tag team division, and as a former champion, he probably feels as though he deserves a shot at the titles. Strowman was able to win the titles on his own last time, with a bit of help from Nicholas.

Nicholas is much older now and has even teased making his return to team with Strowman, so could that be the overall plan for his return? Could WWE be planning to let Strowman and Nicholas run the division once again?

#1. Braun Strowman wants to get Roman Reigns' attention

Roman Reigns is the biggest star in WWE at the moment, which means that he has a huge target on his back. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was able to defeat Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle and is now preparing himself for his next challenger.

Strowman is no stranger to Roman Reigns, and if he doesn't want to have to wait in line for a title shot, then he could have decided to help out The Bloodline in return for one. Eliminating all of The Usos' challengers may be enough for Reigns to grant him a title shot at Crown Jewel in November.

What did you make of Bran Strowman's return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha