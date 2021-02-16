WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Lacey Evans' pregnancy is being used as a storyline

Last night's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW had all of the makings of an instant classic after several bombshells dropped throughout the show. Not only did The Miz decide that he no longer wanted his place in the Elimination Chamber match, but Lacey Evans also announced her pregnancy.

There is also the small fact that Keith Lee wasn't part of last night's show and there were hints that he may not be medically cleared to compete on Sunday night in his match against Bobby Lashley and Riddle. It was definitely a show that caught the attention of the WWE Universe, but Lacey Evans' pregnancy announcement seems to be the one getting the most attention on social media.

Reports from WrestlingInc suggest that the former NXT star is legitimately pregnant, which is the main reason for the swerve in her storyline with Charlotte Flair. But did WWE need to bring the pregnancy into it? Here are five reasons why this may have happened.

#5. WWE found out late and needed to write Lacey Evans out of her match against Asuka

There were reports ahead of this week's episode of RAW that suggested a storyline would be taking a dramatic change heading into this weekend's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, but it was quite a vague report. It was only when RAW finally went to air that the WWE Universe was able to piece together that Lacey Evans was the storyline in question, which means that WWE could have found out at the last minute.

Like any other profession that includes physical contact, pregnant women are unable to compete from the moment it's determined that they are expecting a child. This means that there was no way that Lacey Evans could have been taken out of her match physically, without WWE gaining some backlash from their fanbase had the fact been revealed later.

This means that it's likely WWE felt this was the only option at short notice and it would allow Evans to make the real-life announcement on live TV. This allows her to be replaced this weekend with only days to spare.

It's currently unknown who will replace Lacey Evans in the RAW Women's Championship match at Elimination Chamber, or whether The Sassy Southern Belle will remain on WWE TV to continue this storyline alongside Ric Flair in the coming weeks.