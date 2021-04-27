5 Reasons why Randy Orton turned face and formed a Tag Team with Riddle on RAW

There can be an argument made that Randy Orton has been a face for a while. It's true from one perspective, but the reality is that his long-term storyline with Alexa Bliss and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt was a blur in terms of character direction.

Traditionally speaking, The Fiend may have been viewed as a heel, but in this current day and age, there is no role as such. Post-WrestleMania, however, has been a bit interesting for Orton.

After failing to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE Title, Orton was defeated by the up-and-coming Riddle. The following week on RAW, Randy Orton admitted that he had a bit of respect for Riddle and they tried to test the waters as a tag team.

They faced Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander on RAW and ultimately won the match, teasing more to come. With this new tag team as Randy Orton's direction, here are a few reasons why it happened:

#5. A Y2AJ repeat between Randy Orton and Riddle

Y2AJ

Remember the Y2AJ storyline from 2016? Just to give you a refresher - it took place soon after AJ Styles debuted. He had a series of matches with Chris Jericho where Styles emerged victorious 2-1.

They formed a tag team known as Y2AJ and even sold merchandise for a limited time. However, the tag team didn't last long and after failing to capture the Tag Team Titles from The New Day, Jericho turned on Styles - setting up their fourth match for WrestleMania.

This could be a recycled version of it where WWE goes all out to try to make us believe that Riddle and Randy Orton will be a legitimate tag team. However, it could be one big swerve. If WWE manages to sell limited merchandise in that time, it will be valuable.

1 / 3 NEXT