WWE Raw: 5 reasons Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre to progress in the King of the Ring Tournament

Can Ricochet become the next King of the Ring?

Raw this week saw the remaining two round matches from the King of the Ring (KoTR) tournament from the flagship brand. While Baron Corbin managed to take the victory over The Miz, fans were surprised to watch Ricochet defeat Drew McIntyre to secure the last spot in the quarterfinals for Raw.

With such a huge victory over such a huge superstar, WWE must have been planning something to make sure the follow-up goes as well as what has already happened and make things more interesting for the fans.

With WWE trying to boost their ratings, it makes sense that Ricochet, who was a fan favorite, went on to take the victory home. However, that may not be the only reason why he came out on top on Raw this week. In this article, we will look at the 5 possible reasons why Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre in the KoTR round match.

#5 To give the fans a surprise

Fans love to be surprised every now and then

Since WrestleMania 35, we have seen quite a few interesting booking decisions come out of WWE to keep the fans guessing. At WrestleMania 35, The Major Brothers surprised everyone by becoming the Raw Tag Team Champions. At Money in the Bank 2019, fans expected Becky Lynch to lose at least one of her two championships, but no one expected Bayley to walk out of the event at the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

By keeping the booking more unpredictable, fans seem to get more engaged in the action on screen and talk about it on social media. This is the buzz WWE needs to generate more of, keeping in mind that their competition is growing.

Before the King of the Ring tournament began, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre were top favorites to win the tournament. Just like the creative had Owens lose to Elias on SmackDown last week, they’ve eliminated one of the biggest threats in WWE from the tournament this week, which now brings in a host of new predictions from the fans for the coming matches.

