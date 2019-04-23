WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why AJ Styles is the 1st challenger for Seth Rollins' Universal Championship

Looks like we're going to get a dream clash very soon

The episode of RAW that followed the WWE Superstar Shake-Up was an interesting show. You had two triple threat matches, with the two winners squaring off in the main event of the evening. Baron Corbin and AJ Styles would win their respective matches. And they would face off in the main event.

It was a long and grueling match in which Corbin seemed to have the upper hand. But then AJ Styles made a valiant comeback and proved to his doubters why he is simply 'phenomenal'. So now, we have AJ Styles and Seth Rollins squaring off at Money In The Bank 2019.

Why has WWE decided to make this match at such an early stage, one wonders! Well, wonder no more, because I will attempt to answer the question.

#5 It is a literal dream match

I’ve been ready for this for 15 years. https://t.co/wozUhnaPGM — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 23, 2019

I've been an AJ Styles fan from the time he was in WCW. He was the standout performer in a Cruiserweight Division that was already filled to the brim with absolutely incredible talent. One of the people who was a fan of Styles growing up was a certain Seth Rollins, a man who followed in the man's footsteps.

AJ Styles and Seth Rollins have faced off in the independents before, and Styles was one of the individuals who first proved that it was possible for wrestlers to earn a decent living outside of WWE. But destiny has led both men to WWE at the highest level, and they are ready to make history.

Fans have been salivating about such an encounter in WWE, and the time is finally upon us. The quality of such a match will be absolutely off the charts.

