WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Alexa Bliss is the WrestleMania 35 host

Why was Alexa Bliss chosen as the WrestleMania 35 host?

Alexa Bliss announced that she would name the next WrestleMania host this week, during her talk show segment- 'A Moment of Bliss'. She announced that this host would be bigger than Kim Kardashian, The New Day and even The Rock. And to the surprise of no one, it is Alexa Bliss herself. In this article, I shall elaborate as to why she was the logical choice for this role.

This was perhaps the first edition of 'A Moment of Bliss' without a guest. And one of the few episodes where she didn't get interrupted by another WWE Superstar, bringing the segment to an untimely end. And definitely one of the most important editions of the show thus far.

Why was Alexa Bliss chosen ahead of big names from the world of entertainment? Why did WWE choose her over a more mainstream name who could potentially bring eyeballs to the product?

The answer is quite simple, to be honest.

#5 Bliss is not in a program right now

Alexa Bliss was the most prominent star on SmackDown Live when she was a part of the brand. She went on to dominate RAW for the duration of her reign as RAW Women's Champion. But ever since she lost to Ronda Rousey, who stepped up to conquer the division, Bliss has been a background character on WWE RAW.

This does not mean that she will no longer be part of the title picture when WWE calls on her to step up. In fact, I daresay that if Ronda Rousey does depart WWE after WrestleMania 35, Alexa Bliss could be front and centre of the women's division yet again. But right now, there is no opponent for Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 35.

Therefore, the host role is ideal for her. At least for the time being, until other storylines begin.

