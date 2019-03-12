×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Alexa Bliss is the WrestleMania 35 host

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
8.80K   //    12 Mar 2019, 08:59 IST

Why was Alexa Bliss chosen as the WrestleMania 35 host?
Why was Alexa Bliss chosen as the WrestleMania 35 host?

Alexa Bliss announced that she would name the next WrestleMania host this week, during her talk show segment- 'A Moment of Bliss'. She announced that this host would be bigger than Kim Kardashian, The New Day and even The Rock. And to the surprise of no one, it is Alexa Bliss herself. In this article, I shall elaborate as to why she was the logical choice for this role.

This was perhaps the first edition of 'A Moment of Bliss' without a guest. And one of the few episodes where she didn't get interrupted by another WWE Superstar, bringing the segment to an untimely end. And definitely one of the most important editions of the show thus far.

Why was Alexa Bliss chosen ahead of big names from the world of entertainment? Why did WWE choose her over a more mainstream name who could potentially bring eyeballs to the product?

The answer is quite simple, to be honest.

#5 Bliss is not in a program right now

Alexa Bliss was the most prominent star on SmackDown Live when she was a part of the brand. She went on to dominate RAW for the duration of her reign as RAW Women's Champion. But ever since she lost to Ronda Rousey, who stepped up to conquer the division, Bliss has been a background character on WWE RAW.

This does not mean that she will no longer be part of the title picture when WWE calls on her to step up. In fact, I daresay that if Ronda Rousey does depart WWE after WrestleMania 35, Alexa Bliss could be front and centre of the women's division yet again. But right now, there is no opponent for Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 35.

Therefore, the host role is ideal for her. At least for the time being, until other storylines begin.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Alexa Bliss
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE News: Alexa Bliss makes a historic announcement on Raw regarding WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Why WWE keeps booking Alexa Bliss segments on Raw
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why WWE teased a Finn Balor-Alexa Bliss storyline romance on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Alexa Bliss - The Women's Champion to Talk Show Host 
RELATED STORY
WWE Storyline Update: RAW segment with Alexa Bliss announced before TLC
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Alexa Bliss is better than Charlotte Flair
RELATED STORY
3 best possible opponents for Alexa Bliss at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
5 male superstars who could be the next guest on A Moment of Bliss
RELATED STORY
5 of Alexa Bliss' Best Cosplay Costumes
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible reason for awkward Alexa Bliss angle on Raw 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us