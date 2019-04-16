WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Braun Strowman destroyed EC3

Riju Dasgupta

Braun Strowman made mincemeat of EC3 on RAW this week

He says he is in the top 1% of WWE. He certainly does not seem like it, considering the way he's been booked on TV. This week on RAW, EC3 stood in the path of a monster among men and was destroyed almost at once. It was a pitiful sight for anyone that's been a fan of his.

In this article, let me try and make sense of why EC3 is being booked in this strange role. He began as a mute when he was first called up, and now he's just a body that's tossed around by Braun Strowman. What caused Vince McMahon to lose faith in the man so quickly?

Do you think there's any hope for EC3 to bounce back from the damage that has been done? Or will he be lost in mid-card purgatory?

For his sake and as a fan of his work, I hope he does bounce back...

#5 EC3 was called up from NXT way too soon

Damn. Welp someone hurry and hide the shovel, EC3’s about to be buried #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/2q6fWSvHKo — Sana (@realsana99) April 16, 2019

There's been a whole bunch of superstars who've been called up from NXT recently. Aleister Black and Ricochet are the obvious standouts as they've been dominant during all their matches. I suppose it does seem like Lars Sullivan is also being given a big push in the main roster.

But at the same time, teams like Heavy Machinery and performers like Nikki Cross haven't really been featured at all in the main roster thus far. And honestly, I think that this is a shame because of how much potential both acts have. And EC3 is yet another individual who probably got called up before being given a proper run in NXT.

The audience never got a chance to connect with the sports entertainer. Is it any wonder that the audience does not care about him.

