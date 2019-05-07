×
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Kofi Kingston beat Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.08K   //    07 May 2019, 10:58 IST

Why did the title not change hands at the show?
Why did the title not change hands at the show?

Vince McMahon kickstarted this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. And he was soon joined by three members of SmackDown Live who came to the red brand to stake their claim.

You had Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan all show up on the red brand as part of a new move dubbed the Wild Card Rule. They would be joined by Lars Sullivan during a later segment who came over from the blue brand to annihilate No Way Jose.

Well, to cut a long story short Vince McMahon would book a huge main event match where Kofi Kingston would take on Daniel Bryan for the prestigious WWE Championship. Kofi Kingston came out on top and is still your beloved WWE Champion.

In this article, I shall attempt to answer why WWE did not book a major title change on this week's episode.

#5 This was Kingston's first real title match after WrestleMania

Kofi Kingston proved his doubters wrong and emerged victorious at WrestleMania in what was a contest for the ages against Daniel Bryan. He did defend the title once since then, on television, but it was against Seth Rollins in a match that never really got underway to any degree. I'm guessing that WWE wants to prove that Kingston isn't a transitional Champion and wants him to hold the title for a reasonably long time, going forward.

Kofi Kingston's win isn't only significant because the WWE Universe wanted him to come out on top. He is an inspiration to many who've wanted to follow in his footsteps and carve a legacy of their own in WWE. This is all Kingston ever wished to do and he is living his dreams right now.

KofiMania is underway! Are you guys ready for the ride?

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Daniel Bryan Kofi Kingston
