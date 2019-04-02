×
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Rousey, Flair, and Lynch got arrested before WrestleMania 35

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
02 Apr 2019, 08:47 IST

This was either WWE's greatest or worst segment in history
This was either WWE's greatest or worst segment in history

Man, the episode of RAW right before WrestleMania 35 had been a complete dud. I usually write a feature or two during the show, but the entire episode felt so half-hearted that I had no interest in doing so, honestly. That is until the Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Riott Squad match happened on RAW. Yet another match that I had no interest in.

But then a brawl broke out and everything spiralled out of control at once. It all culminated with the cops putting the handcuffs on Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch, leading the three women out of the arena. Why was this segment booked in the first place?

Let me try and make some sense of it. If you think you know the answer, sound off in the comments.

Here's my personal assessment of the whole situation...

#5 To create even more hype for the main event

WWE is going all gung-ho about the fact that Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey are in the main event of WrestleMania this year. As historic as the match is, the build for the match hasn't really been nearly as exciting. I mean I think you guys all echo my sentiments when I say that the Kofi Kingston storyline has been far better.

To make the match seem like a big deal, this angle was carried out so that the focus would be back on the women once again. Like it or not, this segment made quite a few headlines. And this has made the main event match a talking point once again.

It's one thing to book the women in the main event. It's another thing entirely to make the entire WWE Universe buy into it and care about it.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
