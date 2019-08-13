WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Sasha Banks turned heel and attacked Natalya

What a shocking moment this was for the WWE Universe

RAW seemed like a very standard show until the third hour when Natalya came out to address the WWE Universe. She would cut a very emotional promo telling the audience that it was the one-year anniversary of her father's unfortunate passing.

And then, suddenly a familiar tune would be heard, and Sasha Banks would return from her hiatus and attack Natalya. The world watched in shock as she unveiled a new look and took down Natalya before the WWE Universe.

She would also destroy Becky Lynch soon after, who came out to offer her support to her SummerSlam 2019 adversary. The world wonders why everyone's lovable babyface has now turned heel again.

#5 Beating up the hometown hero in an emotional moment

There is nothing bigger than a Hart in Canada. Especially if Natalya is in the middle of the ring, crying her heart out, remembering the career of her legendary father who is no longer with us. For Sasha Banks to return as she did, when she did, is a surefire way to make the audience turn on her.

I pretty much knew that Sasha Banks would go heel when she interrupted this promo midway through the segment. Even though the promo was scripted like everything else in WWE, the sentiments and the tears were certainly real from Natalya as she remembered The Anvil's legacy. Because her father wouldn't mind his name being used in a storyline to advance her daughter's career, I daresay that this was perhaps the right move.

Sasha Banks would end up garnering a lot of heel heat by laying Natalya out in the middle of the ring during the segment. It was perfectly booked!

