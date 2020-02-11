WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Shayna Baszler attacked and then brutally bit Becky Lynch

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Shayna Baszler made a stir on RAW attacking Becky Lynch

Asuka and Becky Lynch battled it out in what was a very solid match, and then, as one would expect, Becky Lynch stood tall. It was a great end to a brilliant rivalry, but little did we know that it would be the beginning of a brand new epic feud.

Shayna Baszler would show up from out of nowhere and take out the RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch. And that would only be the beginning because Shayna Baszler would bite 'The Man', drawing blood all over her maw.

Why did WWE decide to have Shayna Baszler attack Becky Lynch in this shocking manner, you rightfully ask? I do believe that I know the reasons and would like to list them out in this article.

As always, let me preface this by saying that my opinions are just my opinions, and if you disagree, you're welcome to sound off in the section below.

#5 Setting up a feud for WrestleMania

In a business filled with noise and bloat. You, ladies and gentlemen, are looking at the #GOAT pic.twitter.com/0nlyy8fpBk — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 5, 2020

By defeating Asuka, Becky Lynch has pretty much cleared out the entire women's division I guess. I mean Ruby Riott could always get into it with Becky Lynch, but she is obviously embroiled in a feud with Liv Morgan at this very moment. There were rumors that Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch would lock horns at WrestleMania and that certainly seems to be the case.

It is certainly the biggest match that can happen at this point unless Nia Jax was to make a return from injury and reignite her feud with The Man. Even then, Nia Jax vs. Becky Lynch may not exactly be a match worthy of WrestleMania, considering Shayna Baszler is significanly more 'lethal' in the ring. And WWE may want to save Nia Jax's return, if she's healed, for the night after WrestleMania 36 to kickstart a brand new feud with Becky Lynch.

1 / 5 NEXT