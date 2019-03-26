WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Triple H put his career on the line against Batista at WrestleMania 35

Man, this is certainly a very anticipated match for WrestleMania

So, Triple H was advertised to be a part of WWE RAW. Dave Batista was, as one would expect, absent from the show this week. We thought that it would be a by the numbers segment when Triple H came out and thanked the WWE Universe for cheering him on during a commercial break. Nothing that we'd not seen before.

And then suddenly, from out of the blue, a major stipulation was added to the match at WrestleMania. We already know that this will be Batista's last match. Well, Triple H has wagered his career too and now the stakes are higher than they ever were.

Suddenly, it's not a contest between two old men taking away a spot from younger talent at WrestleMania. It's a match that could potentially bring two careers to an end.

But why was this match made to begin with?

#5 Lack of build since the Ric Flair attack

I know how much the world was buzzing during Ric Flair's 70th birthday celebrations. Batista had come back from his Hollywood run and continued the angle that was set up at SmackDown 1000 when Evolution stepped out to the ring and Triple H had a face-off with Batista. But ever since then, the rivalry just seemed to fizzle out with every passing week, really.

I can talk about how WWE has not really done a good job in building up WrestleMania matches, but that's another topic for another article, truth be told. If one were to glance at the WrestleMania card, very few would call this the most exciting match. But adding a stipulation just changes everything quite significantly.

Is the match more exciting again? You be the judge of that, folks.

