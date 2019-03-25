WWE Raw: 5 rumors heading into this week's episode (25 March 2019)

What will go down on Raw this week?

With just a few weeks away from the showcase of the immortals, WWE is putting the finishing touches on their narratives that will feature on the WrestleMania match card, as the entire build-up to this event has been somewhat lackluster.

But with just two episodes of Raw remaining, it feels like WWE could get the most out of their storylines as the three-hour broadcast of Monday Night Raw is surely enough time to get fans hyped up for WrestleMania.

From Kurt Angle's retirement tour to Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins tearing each other apart, Raw has enough material to be compelling, and if we are going by the rumors that have been linked to the show this week, we are truly in for one thrilling ride.

Big returns, huge announcements, and updates on the biggest stories in WWE at the moment are supposedly going to be addressed on the show. So let us go through the rumors that concern Raw this week.

#1 Roman takes on the challenge

Roman will answer McIntyre on Raw this week

A few weeks ago on Raw, Roman Reigns was brutally assaulted by Drew McIntyre, as the former NXT Champion was tired of The Shield running around Raw like they own the place, and McIntyre decided to take matters into his own hands when he tried to end Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns' career on the same night.

On Raw last week, Drew had one goal, and that was to take out the third member of The Shield, Seth Rollins. While McIntyre benefitted from Rollins being distracted by Brock Lesnar, no one can deny the fact that McIntyre took out The Shield in a matter of one week, and that sets him up as a legitimate threat on Raw.

On this week on Raw, McIntyre will get the biggest match of his career, as WWE announced that Roman Reigns would answer McIntyre's WrestleMania challenge on Raw this week, and very few are expecting Roman's answer to be negative. Rumors have all but confirmed that Roman Reigns would face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, and it will surely be a hard-hitting affair at the event.

