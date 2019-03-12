WWE Raw: 5 shocking moments from the show (March 11, 2019)

A potential future rivalry for the Universal Championship?

Fastlane delivered a few shocks, with Vince McMahon shuffling up the card on more than one occasion. However, the Raw side of the matches were kept as they were and did not surprise with their results.

Raw this week, on the other hand, delivered quite a few surprises and shocking moments. We saw Beth Pheonix take Natalya’s side in her match against Nia Jax and come to her assistance inside the ring to avoid a beatdown.

Shield formally announced that their match at Fastlane was probably their last match together. A veteran superstar then made a surprise return to attack the #1 contender for the Universal Championship.

One of the most surprising moments of the show saw Dana Brooke walk out once again to stand face to face with Ronda Rousey before being dismantled by The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

The show was overall fun and delivered good punches, but lacked in the in-ring performances that we expected.

Check out the 5 most surprising and shocking moments from the show, and share your favorite moment in the comments below.

#5 Alexa Bliss’ announcement

Lil' Miss Bliss is heading to WrestleMania

Alexa Bliss hosted her Moment of Bliss talk show Monday night with a major announcement regarding the special host for WrestleMania 35 guest host.

Her guest for her Moment of Bliss talk show was none other than Alexa Bliss herself.

She ran down the personalities who have hosted a show in the past and ran down names like The Rock, Kim Kardashian, and The New Day. She ended it with a video revealing that she will be hosting WrestleMania this year.

Bliss called herself the Grandest Superstar of All, and concluded: "And this has been your Moment of Bliss."

It is quite shocking that WWE has handed such a big task to Bliss, who is definitely good on the mic but not as good as many other superstars backstage and celebrities who have entered and left WWE.

The Rock and The New Day have natural charisma and others have done a superb job too. It will be interesting to how Bliss hosts the show and whether she will be able to handle the job well considering she isn’t competing in the ring at the moment.

