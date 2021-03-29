5 Surprises that can happen on WWE RAW: 13-time Champion to get added to WrestleMania title match, 2 members to get kicked out of top faction?

We only have two episodes of RAW left until WrestleMania 37. With the build to the event having started at the end of January, the card has now taken shape for the two-night event.

While 11 matches have been announced for WrestleMania 37 so far, WWE is expected to add a few more matches to the event. The penultimate episode of RAW will be an important one, and there could be a lot of twists and turns waiting to happen.

Here are a few big surprises that can happen on RAW with less than two weeks until WrestleMania:

#5. Asuka and Rhea Ripley make their RAW Women's Championship match official, but is it just them?

Asuka and Rhea Ripley

Asuka's RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania will be made official on Monday. After she defeated the impressive Peyton Royce last week, another Australian came out to confront The Empress.

This time, it was Rhea Ripley who made her RAW debut as advertised. In a bit of a surprising move, she challenged Asuka for a RAW Women's title match at WrestleMania, and The Empress accepted.

It seemed to be a big change in plans. Originally, multi-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair said that she wanted to face Asuka at WrestleMania. But Flair recently revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 (although there were only four days left for her clearance when she had tweeted it).

This week on RAW, we will see a contract signing take place between Asuka and Rhea Ripley to make the match official. But what if the contract signing doesn't go according to plan?

It wouldn't be surprising to see Charlotte Flair unexpectedly turn up, even if she was removed from all the WrestleMania advertising. While there have been rumors about WWE being "secretive" on Flair's status, she is too big a name to miss WrestleMania 37.

Charlotte Flair's entry into the picture means that the RAW Women's title match at WrestleMania will be a Triple Threat.

