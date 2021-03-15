WWE RAW - 5 surprises that can happen: 19-year veteran to undergo character change, 2 stunning title changes to take place?

The upcoming episode of RAW is the go-home show for Fastlane 2021. While the pay-per-view has been largely criticized for its lack of depth or build, we're likely going to get a few last-minute additions to the event tonight on RAW.

After that, there will only be three episodes of RAW left on the road to WrestleMania. It's finally winding down, and things are beginning to heat up on RAW. There are two major title matches that are advertised, and a lot more happening in the build-up to The Show of Shows.

Let's jump right into the surprises for this week's episode of Monday Night RAW:

#5. What is Randy Orton's fate on RAW this week?

Randy Orton lost to AJ Styles on RAW last week

In 2021, three things seem to be certain - Death, taxes, and Randy Orton suffering on RAW. Ever since he set "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt on fire at TLC 2020, he has been haunted by Alexa Bliss, and now, seemingly a shadow of Bray Wyatt.

Randy Orton mentioned a few weeks ago that failure isn't something that he has experienced much, but he has been on the receiving end of it for a while now. He isn't convinced about Bray Wyatt returning, but he is being tormented by Alexa Bliss - week after week on RAW.

Last week, Randy Orton and AJ Styles had a main event match on RAW, and as usual, Alexa Bliss made her presence known. She wasn't really "playing with fire" as much as she was blowing out a matchstick.

That did, however, lead to three of the four ring posts shooting out a fire, distracting and stunning Randy Orton. AJ Styles took advantage when the black liquid came out of Randy Orton's mouth and finished him with the Phenomenal Forearm to end RAW.

AJ Styles has largely gotten the better of Randy Orton in their encounters since 2017, but this one was different. 19-year veteran Randy Orton will look to bounce back on RAW, but with WrestleMania only being a few weeks away, we could see a major character change from him.

Whether it will lead to a different look or not, we're not sure. But it could greatly alter his character on RAW.

