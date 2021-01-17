WWE RAW - 5 Surprises that could happen - Triple H's WrestleMania opponent revealed, Former WWE Champion returns after months

As the WWE RAW brand builds to the Royal Rumble, the necessity for surprises has to be felt more strongly than before. It is true that RAW Legends Night drew in a big viewership figure because of the inclusion of WWE Superstars such as Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, but not every week can be as strong, without surprises.

But the advantage with a scripted show like WWE RAW is that the creative team controls the narrative, and as a result, the story can be molded and amended as they wish. These five surprises could certainly happen during the course of this week's show.

Be sure to leave a comment and let us know which of these surprises you'd personally like to see in the section below. Why do you think SmackDown's viewership figures have been so much stronger than WWE RAW even without any legends in the roster?

Weigh in with anything that's on your mind in the comments section below.

#5 AJ Styles confronts Triple H on WWE RAW, setting up a prospective WrestleMania match

The SKammy Award for the Match of the Year goes to @undertaker and @AJStylesOrg for their Boneyard Match at #WrestleMania 36! 🏆



📺: https://t.co/VMIH5q7qHe (tune in now!) #SKammyAwards pic.twitter.com/rLYKSjWEqB — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) January 1, 2021

AJ Styles recently caught up with WWE Now India and revealed that the next guy he wants to face is Triple H.

Hear it in his own words:

Advertisement

"Triple H is definitely the next guy I’d like to face at some point if it could happen, maybe not. But it was an absolute pleasure to be in the ring, or not necessarily the ring, the Boneyard with the Undertaker," said Styles.

Could the two men get into some kind of confrontation or scuffle on WWE RAW this week? It could set the stage for a massive match at WrestleMania in April.

Would you like such a match to take place in a cinematic environment, or should it be a straight-up contest?