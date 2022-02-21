WWE RAW - 5 Surprises that could happen this week - Stone Cold Steve Austin returns to confront an unexpected star, Major heel turn

The episode of WWE RAW that follows WWE Elimination Chamber is designed to officially lead us into WrestleMania season. Everything usually picks up at this time, which is why the surprises suggested in this article are certainly no-holds-barred.

With Bobby Lashley out of the picture for the foreseeable future with a legitimate injury, several superstars could step up and make quite the impression. So with that in mind, here are some surprises that could potentially happen during the show. As always, you are welcome to share your thoughts about all of them in the comments. Also, if you have a few surprises in mind, voice them out!

#5 Stone Cold Steve Austin returns to WWE RAW in the first major surprise and takes Austin Theory down

Rumors about the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin to pro wrestling continue to swirl. With this in mind, it just makes sense for WWE RAW to hold off a potential Kevin Owens showdown until WrestleMania. If Austin delivers a stunner to Kevin Owens this soon, WWE might greatly reduce any interest in their potential upcoming WrestleMania match.

One interesting segment to earmark his return to WWE RAW could be an Austin vs. Austin showdown. We know that Vince McMahon has a new Austin under his wing now, and his name is Austin Theory. Could the young star eat a brutal stunner on this week's show? It's certainly possible, given his association with the WWE Chairman.

Theory has clearly been recognized as a star who's destined to do great things. For this reason, Vince McMahon may not necessarily be opposed to him working with an all-time great like Austin. In fact, sharing the screen with Stone Cold could potentially do wonders for the young man's career.

