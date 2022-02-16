Former WWE commentator wants Brock Lesnar and Stone Cold Steve Austin to clash at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar are two of the biggest attractions in the history of the wrestling business. According to former WWE Spanish commentator Hugo Savinovich, if the rumors of the Texas Rattlesnake's return are indeed true, he should square off with the Beast Incarnate, and not Kevin Owens.

Savinovich was the special guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone this week. When asked about Stone Cold's return, the former announcer proposed a clash with Lesnar instead of Kevin Owens:

"Dream match. They're talking about KO. I wish on the second night you could have just an exception that it's Stone Cold and he has to address the fact that he would love to have a match with Brock Lesnar. And I think you could have exceptions to the rule. Make Brock wrestle the first night. Creatively, just make Stone Cold come in and distract him," said Hugo Savinovich.

It is clear that Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin are on a warpath based on the promos he's been cutting on Texas. That said, Savinovich would prefer a showdown with the beast:

"Give the people that dream match that they will not forget. But I think they'll go with Kevin Owens. He's talking bad about Texas. It will still be great when you have Stone Cold coming back after 19 years, that injury with Owen Hart, God rest his soul. It's in Texas, it's huge news. It wish it could be...second night - Brock vs. Stone Cold," added Hugo Savinovich.

Brock Lesnar has been impersonating Stone Cold Steve Austin quite well

Meanwhile, Lesnar, who's adopted quite the personable persona ever since he went babyface, has been imitating Stone Cold almost perfectly. You can watch it right here.

Brock Lesnar goes into the Elimination Chamber this weekend with the WWE Championship on the line. Also on the bill are Bobby Lashley, Riddle, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles.

