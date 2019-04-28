×
WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen: Major heel turn, new faction debuts?

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
5.25K   //    28 Apr 2019, 09:55 IST

Could we finally see the Firefly Fun House take over RAW?
Could we finally see the Firefly Fun House take over RAW?

Next week's episode of RAW will be quite a critical one. It's the midway point between the Superstar Shake-Up and Money in the Bank, which means that the elements of the former will influence the latter.

What are some of the tricks that Creative has planned for the WWE roster and the WWE Universe? Let's discuss a few potential surprises that could happen in this article. Be sure to share your thoughts, views, and opinions in the comments section down below.

The viewership tends to decline through the summer months and therefore, I think that WWE needs to pull a few surprises off, to keep its audience invested. If not, there's nothing stopping them from switching the channel.

Here's what I think could potentially happen during the course of the show...

#5 Dream feud for the US Championship

We only saw a glimpse of this feud during the Superstar Shake-Up but from what I could see, the WWE Universe was really excited about it when it teased. Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman are much bigger than your average human being and a feud between the two is like Godzilla vs. King Kong come to life. When an entire movie can be made upon this premise, it follows that a wrestling feud surely can!

Also, these two men could elevate the title to the next level. It allows for Samoa Joe to also turn babyface during the course of the feud, considering the fact that he will be the smaller guy in the feud for a change. It also allows for Braun Strowman to, after months, have a really compelling program.

I am totally game for such a power packed match. Let's hope it happens on this week's episode of RAW.


