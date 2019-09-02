WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen- Tag team breaks up, Legend attacked by The Fiend

Whom will The Fiend be gunning for, on WWE RAW?

WWE RAW this week should be an interesting show as we come up on the quarter-final round of the King of the Ring tournament. Clash of Champions is some time away but it will be a pivotal week when it comes to building up the card leading up to the show.

In this article, let us look at 5 surprises that could potentially happen on this show. I invite you to leave a comment and let me know if you believe any of them could happen, and indeed if you want any of them to happen.

Also, who do you think is going all the way in the King of the Ring tournament then? Do you have a favorite?

But why waste time on a prelude when we can jump straight into the heart of the matter...

#5 Ricochet defeats Joe, gets double teamed by Joe and McIntyre

The one true king, is coming for his crown. 👑



I’ve proven myself and bested @SamoaJoe once before. I can promise you it wasn’t luck, but I can say it will be much harder to do it again. #KingOfTheRing pic.twitter.com/cMbSbqQxdr — WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) August 31, 2019

Many predicted that the King of the Ring tournament would mark the coronation of Drew McIntyre, and finally establish him as the top dog of the red brand. This was not to be as Ricochet defeated McIntyre in what was the biggest upset on RAW, in some time. No offense to Ricochet, but McIntyre was always touted as the next big star, from his very first run, and somehow, it hasn't yet come to pass.

Therefore, it's all too likely that when Ricochet invariably upsets Samoa Joe in the quarter finals of the tournament, Samoa Joe and Drew McIntyre will team up to destroy Ricochet. This will make him the underdog going into the next round and potentially facing someone like Baron Corbin, who should have no trouble at all in defeating Cedric Alexander in the other Quarter Final round.

Ricochet could go into the finals with major injuries. And yet, he could triumph against these massive odds.

