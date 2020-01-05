WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen this week- Unexpected face turn, big title change

This week's episode of RAW could be filled with surprises

This week's episode of WWE RAW could really be packed with action and excitement. And this is because it is the first RAW of the new decade, and WWE will want to make it very special indeed.

It is definitely going to be one of those episodes where some shocking developments happen if SmackDown is anything to go by. In case you missed it, SmackDown had The Miz go heel and featured the return of The Usos, Sheamus and yes, John Morrison.

So, how can Paul Heyman hope to compete with the solid show that was SmackDown? Bear in mind that after the success and social media dominance of Wrestle Kingdom, WWE will want to put on a show that can win back some of the steam that NJPW has.

How can this potentially happen?

#5 Drew McIntyre turns face and confronts Brock Lesnar

For some strange reason, Drew McIntyre has been kept away from a storyline for the last few weeks, but he's making short work of RAW Superstars like Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. It's almost like he's biding his time and waiting for something massive to happen. Something like the return of The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

I can absolutely imagine him cutting a babyface promo when Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman return, to set up a match at the Royal Rumble. It is certainly time for Drew McIntyre to go face and get a massive push, considering that he's certainly going to be treated as the babyface in this feud when he goes up against the WWE Champion. Bear in mind that he actually dwarfs The Beast, something a lot of people cannot say they do.

Even if he were to lose to Lesnar, a title match is a step up for McIntyre.

