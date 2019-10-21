WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen- Undrafted Superstar arrives, massive heel turn

This week's episode of RAW could have very monumental implications

This week's episode of RAW will emanate from Cleveland, Ohio. As we count down the hours until RAW, we know that this has to be a show that is filled with surprises galore.

As SmackDown ratings fall, RAW isn't doing too well in terms of viewership either, to be quite honest. Luckily, there's a mad scientist known as Paul Heyman who's in charge of things, and who has a great track record of building new stars, from the ground up, and making them into household names.

This is officially the first RAW after the draft, so it's a new beginning in many ways. So let's have a look at what could potentially happen, during the course of this week's RAW telecast.

I do not claim to have a crystal ball, so bear in mind that these are surprises that I'm suggesting, which are rooted in speculation.

#5 Nia Jax returns to confront Becky Lynch

Nia Jax and Becky Lynch have an untold story that stems from her breaking Becky Lynch's face, and effectively turning her into 'The Man', arguably the most over character in sports entertainment. The story never got to play out in the manner that it should have because Nia Jax was injured, as Becky Lynch would take on opponents like Natalya and Sasha Banks.

But now it may be time for Nia Jax to return and reignite a rivalry that could potentially set the world of sports entertainment on fire once again. If you notice how the rosters stack up, the RAW side is a little weaker when it comes to the women, which is why someone undrafted like Nia Jax would be the perfect fit. Could she be the woman who brings the reign of 'The Man' to an end?

