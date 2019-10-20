WWE Rumors: Another reason why Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House was burned down

The Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt feud reached a new level last week

The October 14 episode of WWE RAW ended with Seth Rollins attacking Bray Wyatt before burning down his ‘Firefly Fun House’.

Earlier this week, the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported that the segment was likely booked as a way to write Wyatt off RAW, as he had been moved to SmackDown in the 2019 draft.

Speaking to Korey Gunz on the latest episode of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions, Tom Colohue reported that the decision to destroy the ‘Firefly Fun House’ may have something to do with SmackDown’s move to FOX.

“I don’t think FOX really understand Bray Wyatt. I think this may be one of the reasons why we saw the Firefly Fun House burn down.”

Colohue noted that Wyatt recently made an entertaining in-character appearance on a morning TV show in America to promote Hell in a Cell, but he is unsure whether WWE would be able to advertise his “Fiend” character on FOX in the same way they do with other Superstars.

“To my knowledge, from what I’m being told as the days go on, FOX really aren’t sure what they can do with Bray Wyatt. How do you market Bray Wyatt to a sports audience? Is The Fiend going to come to a ball game? Is he going to sit during baseball? Do you see The Fiend turning up on one of the kiss cams? Do you see him joining a panel show?”

What’s next for Bray Wyatt?

Despite being chosen by SmackDown at #4 in the first round of the October 11 draft, Bray Wyatt did not feature on the latest episode of the Blue brand’s show. Instead, he appeared after SmackDown and 205 Live to attack Cesaro during a dark match with The Miz.

Moving forward, “The Fiend” looks set to feature on both RAW and SmackDown until his rivalry with Universal Champion Seth Rollins is over.

The two men are set to meet again in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel on October 31, with the added stipulation that the match cannot be stopped by the referee for any reason.

