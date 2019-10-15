WWE Rumors: Reason why the company allowed Seth Rollins to destroy the Firefly Fun House on RAW

Bray Wyatt/ Seth Rollins burning it down!

This week's RAW ended with the segment in which Seth Rollins destroyed the Firefly Fun House with an arson attack.

On the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer opened up on the potential reason behind the surprising move to end the Firefly Fun House segments.

Alvarez initially posed the question to Meltzer about Rollins possibly turning heel in the closing segment. Meltzer shot down the idea and claimed that the segment was not booked to have a double turn and that Seth Rollins is still a babyface while Wyatt is the heel in this program, even though The Beastslayer was booed during the RAW finish.

Meltzer went on to explain that the company may not have wanted the Firefly Fun House on SmackDown. Bray Wyatt was drafted to the Blue brand as part of the WWE Draft and the segment could have been booked to end the popular Firefly Fun House segments for good before his full-time move to Friday nights.

"I just figured it was their way of writing it off, which surprised me, as I wouldn't have thought they would want to write that off but they did and I guess they don't want it on SmackDown and Bray Wyatt is going to SmackDown and that was the way of writing him off of RAW."

The Fiend vs. Seth Rollins - Storyline Updates

This first half of this week's RAW saw Seth Rollins cut a backstage promo in which he claimed that he will be going 'Fiend Hunting' and that he plans on ending his issues with Bray Wyatt by the end of the night.

The final segment of RAW had Seth Rollins unexpectedly crash Wyatt's Firefly Fun House. The Universal Champion went on to assault Wyatt before burning down the Firefly Fun House.

It was also confirmed that Seth Rollins will defend the Universal title against The Fiend at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31st in Saudi Arabia in a Falls Count Anywhere match.