WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that may happen on the season premiere - Title change, Massive return

This episode of RAW is guaranteed to be a winner

In the year 2019, you make an occasion out of almost everything. While this should have been yet another episode of RAW, this episode is being billed as a 'Season Premiere', and we're likely to see a new theme song plus the welcome return of pyro.

A great number of special attractions have already been announced for the show. In the past, WWE has been guilty of making announcements that do not necessarily deliver during the actual show, but this is a problem that can easily be overcome with surprises.

So, here are 5 surprises that could actually happen on the show this week, and I invite you to weigh in, in the comments section. Which of these surprises do you think could very likely happen?

Also, which of these surprises do you think should happen, for the product to go to the next level?

#5 Cedric Alexander becomes the United States Champion

[Officiel] Match de championnat annoncé pour RAW.



🔻United States Championship Match :

AJ Styles (c) vs Cedric Alexander pic.twitter.com/02UkgiPk2a — Les Gaulois du Catch (@GauloisDuCatch) September 25, 2019

Cedric Alexander has come up short against AJ Styles in the past and one could certainly argue that for him to do so again would be a very major blow for him. The two men are slated to face each other for the United States Championship, and I do believe that this time there's a big chance that Alexander could potentially come out on top.

With Cedric Alexander as the United States Champion, he could perhaps be drafted to SmackDown Live, while Shinsuke Nakamura moves to RAW bringing the Intercontinental Championship with him. This would certainly shake things up to a great extent and Alexander would have the eyes of the world upon him, on SmackDown.

Styles will always be a top star in WWE, and the loss doesn't hurt him. It would actually elevate him into the Universal Championship picture, going forward.

