WWE RAW: 5 surprising things that could happen tonight (April 29, 2019)

Umid Dey FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 22.70K // 29 Apr 2019, 19:00 IST

Sasha to return and/or Seth/Styles to turn?

Things are beginning to take shape post-WrestleMania as we have some idea as to what the future holds in the WWE. Following the Superstar Shake-up, there are feuds for almost every title.

Last week on RAW, somewhat of a mini-tournament was held to decide the number one contender for the Universal Title. AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe took part in a Triple Threat match which was won by the Phenomenal One.

Styles had to then face the winner of the Triple Threat Match between Drew McIntyre, The Miz and Baron Corbin. In the end, Corbin stole the pin from McIntyre and won the match to face Styles in a singles match that would decide the number one contender for Rollins’ title.

Styles won the clash and is now going to face Rollins at Money in the Bank for the Universal Title. But before that, there is more to come in the upcoming RAW episodes and here are 5 surprising things that could happen tonight on RAW…

#5 Sasha Banks announced for Money in the Bank

Sasha Banks and Bayley

Sasha Banks is currently in a hiatus. She hasn’t appeared on TV following her and Bayley’s loss at WrestleMania that saw them lose their Tag Team Titles to The IIconics.

There have been reports of her being unhappy with the company and that she wants to quit. However, nothing of that sort has happened and there is actually a chance that this might have been a well laid out plan by the WWE for a story arc surrounding her.

On RAW tonight, Alexa Bliss is set to announce the participants in the Money in the Bank ladder match and WWE surprise us all by putting The Boss in the women’s ladder match. Even without making an appearance post-WrestleMania, Banks has been a major talking point the past few weeks and this could be the perfect platform for a climax.

