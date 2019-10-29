WWE RAW: 5 Theories about why Asuka attacked Paige with the green mist this week

Asuka and Kairi Sane have seemingly embraced their heel personas

RAW started on a very high note with the return of Paige. We hadn't seen her on the Red Brand in a while even though she had officially been brought on board as the manager of the Kabuki Warriors.

It's no wonder that Paige was proud of everything that Asuka and Kairi Sane had accomplished in the main roster thus far. As she heaped praise on her two friends, they would grab the microphone from her and cut promos of their own in Japanese.

And then, out of nowhere, Asuka would spray Paige in the face with the green mist, something that nobody was expecting. Why did Asuka spray her own manager with the mist when they haven't even had a chance to really get going as a cohesive unit?

#5 Embracing their heel side ahead of their match with Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai

[Officiel] Match de championnat annoncé pour NXT.



🔸The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs Tegan Nox & Dakota Kai - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match pic.twitter.com/ZhLr69LUFB — Les Gaulois du Catch (@GauloisDuCatch) October 24, 2019

One of the stipulations that people must remember about the WWE Women's Championship is that it can be defended on any brand- RAW, SmackDown or even WWE NXT. Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai are obviously beloved Superstars and the crowd will firmly be on their side when the match begins. There was also the fear of having the audience split down the middle since both Asuka and Kairi Sane have come from NXT.

But now it has firmly been established who the babyfaces are and who the heels are, for the time being at least. You can never predict whom the NXT crowd is going to root for at any given instance, but at least this allows one team to work as the good guys and the other to work as the bad guys.

