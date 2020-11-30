WWE RAW - 5 things that could happen when Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss meet on 'A Moment of Bliss'

Randy Orton hasn't exactly been a model citizen on the WWE RAW brand, putting away legends like Ric Flair with punt kicks, and even dressing up as a member of the housekeeping staff to inflict terror upon legends that he personally had a bone to pick with. Alexa Bliss has also forsaken her coffee-loving ways to become a Harley Quinn-ish borderline supernatural entity.

And now we learn that the devious Randy Orton will meet with Alexa Bliss on this week's show for a 'Moment of Bliss' segment. All kinds of red flags are seen, and alarm bells are heard, especially after that happened between The Fiend and Randy Orton during last week's episode of WWE RAW.

That said, here are five potential scenarios that could potentially transpire between these two highly demented characters.

#5 Randy Orton delivers an RKO to Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW this week

Alexa Bliss has been eating this role up, the fiend should be embarrassed pic.twitter.com/ZgbmWzKwZr — Tina Bobina Ho. (@Queenofallerass) November 24, 2020

Even though inter-gender action has been frowned upon by WWE in the recent past, it is something that has been a mainstay of several promotions, most notably Lucha Underground. For Alexa Bliss, someone who competes at a very high level to take an RKO from Randy Orton would be the easiest thing in the world. We have previously seen Randy Orton deliver an RKO to Beth Phoenix, and WWE may make an exception in the case of Alexa Bliss as well.

I made a mistake and I’m sorry, but I can’t keep on apologising for it, I have to begin to forgive myself even if you don’t @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/vL395GuUnB — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) November 22, 2020

So, to the shock and amazement of the WWE Universe, could we see Randy Orton delivering an RKO to Alexa Bliss to make Bray Wyatt even madder than he is?

Alexa Bliss could show up with a neck brace on the Firefly Fun House in subsequent weeks, in a sense, turning Bray Wyatt into a babyface. If this happens on WWE RAW, people will talk.