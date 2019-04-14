WWE Raw: 5 Things that could happen next week (15 April 2019)

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.36K // 14 Apr 2019, 03:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Scottish Psychopath

After an entertaining WrestleMania week in which we saw one of the best 'Mania's in recent memory, followed by a couple of decent Raw and SmackDown Live shows, another exciting week lies ahead for the WWE Universe as we approach the annual Superstar Shake-Up on the 15th and 16th of April. Many NXT call-ups and some huge brand switches are expected on Monday and Tuesday night.

A lot has happened following WrestleMania 35 as superstars have been injured and Sasha Banks is unhappy with the WWE, according to rumors. AJ Styles, Ronda Rousey, Big E and Nia Jax are believed to be injured following WrestleMania 35. Last week we saw some superstars pull double duty as they appeared on both brands and that could've been teasers about what Vince McMahon has in store for us in the Superstar Shake-Up.

Raw on the 15th April comes to us live from the Bell Centre in Montreal. Whatever happens in the Superstar Shake-Up, expect some brilliant entertainment this week and here, in this slideshow, we'll take a look at 5 things that could happen on Monday Night Raw:

#5 Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre - #1 contender match for Seth Rollins' Universal Championship

The Scottish Psychopath vs The Big Dog

There has been a lot of speculation about who should be Seth Rollins' next challenger. Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre seem to be the favorites for being the next challengers for The Architect.

Also, with the Superstar Shake-Up come up, both the Scottish Psychopath and the Big Dog are expected to stay on Raw and Vince McMahon could be planning a duel between two of his favorite superstars.

Come Monday night, both Reigns and McIntyre might challenge Seth for the Universal Championship and that could see Roman and Drew being pitted against each other for deciding who the next challenger for Seth might be.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement