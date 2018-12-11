WWE RAW: 5 things we learned from this week’s episode (December 10, 2018)

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.01K // 11 Dec 2018, 12:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Lesnar and Rollins tear it down once again?

WWE Raw has been nothing short of a disappointment for the past couple of weeks. On December 10, it seemed like the creatives tried to save the sinking ship and deliver a better show so fans would gain more interest with a big pay-per-view waiting right ahead.

Tables, Ladders, and Chairs is only a few days away, and the creatives tried to round up all the rivalries waiting to unfold at the event. They did so better than the previous two weeks, allowing the fans to witness something to look forward to on December 16.

After a good promo from Seth Rollins to get the ball rolling, we saw Dave Maverick take the pin to award Raw their new Tag Team Champions in the form of Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. Bayley had her millionth match against Alicia Fox to further hype the Mixed Match Challenge semifinals and finals.

Alexa Bliss’ segment did not work out well once again as Nia Jax failed to deliver a promo that lasts over a minute with her on the mic. Tamina took on Ember Moon where Moon surprisingly dominated Tamina for most of the match.

The highlight of the show was perhaps the match between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. Sadly, this could mean that Ziggler will return to the mid-cards once again and fight to gain relevance while McIntyre moves on to greater things.

Rounding up the night, we have gathered 5 interesting points that we learned from the show. Take a look and see how they will factor into Monday Nights in the future.

#5 Seth Rollins is the current face of RAW

The best choice

The December 10 episode of Raw opened up with a rather impressive promo by Seth Rollins. Just like many episodes of Raw prior to this one, it was basically a way to set up a headlining match for the night.

However, Rollins spoke a lot of truth in the promo and also mentioned how Raw wasn’t up to the mark the past few weeks and blamed the same on General Manager Elect Baron Corbin.

Advertisement

By taking this role, it became evident that now Rollins was being handed the torch of being the face of the brand in the absence of Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. He was then ready to take on the bully of a GM to set things right for the red brand.

Seth Rollins is one of the top wrestlers in WWE, and definitely at the top on Raw with the absence of the Universal Champion. Therefore, it makes complete sense that he will be playing the role of the locker room leader in the absence of some other good wrestlers.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement