WWE RAW: 5 things WWE could have done better (16th March 2020)

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW could have been so much better

Why was The Men's Royal Rumble match replayed in full?

This week's episode of RAW could have been so much better!

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW was a historic one since the show was the first RAW to take place without an audience. The fact that that show was moved to the company's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida meant that WWE was forced into several changes on the night and only had to fill a little over an hour with live entertainment from their training facility.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused sporting events, concerts, and essentially all mass gatherings to be canceled all over the world and WWE is just the latest company to face some struggles because of the global outbreak.

Last night's episode of RAW proved how hard it is for WWE to push a show together without a crowd and was the second time that they had relied on footage from a show that was earlier in the year to fill a lot of their air time.

#5. Over an hour of The Royal Rumble

The 2020 men's Royal Rumble match took place back in January and most of the WWE Universe has already seen the match and know that Drew McIntyre was victorious. When the commentary team fed to a video feed earlier in the night that was the men's Rumble match, there was a belief that it was just highlights, but this wasn't the case.

The actual match was more than an hour long and almost half of WWE's actual live show last night. That had many members of the WWE Universe complaining on Social Media, since many of them paid to see this match just two months ago. WWE played it in full and then continued with the planned final hour of the show, much like on SmackDown when the men's Elimination Chamber tag team match was replayed for much of the show.

1 / 5 NEXT