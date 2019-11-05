WWE RAW: 5 Things WWE got right on the episode after Crown Jewel (November 4, 2019)

Lynch and Baszler have proven to be two of the most dominant women in the business

The Superstars of WWE finally made their return after some travel issues post-Crown Jewel, and immediately got back to the action that keeps the fans captivated.

After what happened on Friday Night SmackDown, the Superstars of RAW were ready for an invasion from the NXT roster, and things felt like WWE was building a clash between the main roster and the Black & Gold brand rather than between RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

The night was special for many reasons, as fans waited to watch Brock Lesnar appear on the Red brand again, Seth Rollins make an announcement regarding his future, and Becky Lynch’s reaction to Shayna Baszler’s attack on Bayley.

Fans were not disappointed with how the company developed the storylines, and the segments now have them excited for Survivor Series.

In this article, we will look at the things that the company got right on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

#5 The Queen and The Queen of Harts

There’s one woman who’s always been at the forefront of making history and giving all she’s got for the women’s roster and the company, and that is Natalya.

She has done more than enough service for the entire division and will go down as arguably the greatest of all time when she retires.

This week on RAW, Natalya once again teamed up with Charlotte Flair, this time to take on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors, in a non-title match.

The new team seems to be working well and has allowed Charlotte to quietly move into a babyface character with Natalya by her side. After a good battle, The Queen Of Harts managed to make Asuka tap out, setting up a possible future Championship match for her team against The Kabuki Warriors.

While both Charlotte and Natalya belong up top, it’s good to watch the company invest in building a team and setting them up for a Championship which they’ve never won before while RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is busy with other assignments.

Not only will this allow the two babyfaces a chance to add more gold to their treasure chest, but also provide fresher storylines to the fans as we try to take a break from the usual Becky vs. Charlotte drama.

