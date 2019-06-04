WWE RAW: 5 ways to make tonight's show exciting (3rd June 2019)

What wil be Brock's punishment on Raw tonight? We surely can't wait to know!

WWE Raw takes place just 4 days before Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. While the fans are intrigued by the show happening this Friday, there is still room for some more matches and sheer entertainment to be added to the show. Saudi Arabia has given us some good moments, namely the Titus O'Neil moment.

With so many opportunities and a host of things expected to happen, the red brand will try to up score the show on Saturday with a host of twist and turns. While some of us may be speculating something exemplary to happen, these are some of the things that I expect to see during this week's episode. In case you differ with my opinion, don't forget to share it in the comments.

So without further ado, let's get down to it:

#5 Lacey Evans is invited to the Electric Chair segment

Want an answer nasties?

Lacey Evans can really put people in their place with her amazing promos. Instead of calling Alexa Bliss or a segment of her show, if the Sassy Southern Belle comes to the ring and answers fan questions, we will be in for a treat.

She knows how to roast things up, and if a mention of the ongoing Seth-Becky relationship is also addressed in the promo, she will get some good heat. An entry from Raw Women's Champion will only add to the fun and will entice fans for their match down the line. This shall be the stepping stone for a match at WWE Stomping Grounds.

Also, there is no one better on the mic than Becky and Lacey right now on the Raw roster. A match between the two will only add value in due course of time.

