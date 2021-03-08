5 WWE Superstars who could confront Bobby Lashley in his WWE title celebration on RAW

Bobby Lashley is set to have an 'Almighty Celebration' on RAW tonight. Last week, Lashley defeated The Miz with relative ease to capture his first WWE Championship.

It was all part of a deal that MVP made at Elimination Chamber. Bobby Lashley, after losing the United States title to Riddle at the pay-per-view, ended up attacking Drew McIntyre after the main event - allowing The Miz to cash in his MITB.

From there on, it was easy picking for Bobby Lashley, though he had to face a few hurdles in the form of The Miz stalling for time. He couldn't stall any longer, and The Almighty is now the WWE Champion.

Given that there is a celebration, it's almost guaranteed to be gatecrashed. Here are five Superstars who could be responsible for that:

#5. Drew McIntyre - An inevitable Bobby Lashley opponent?

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been the face of RAW since WrestleMania 36, and has even defended the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley in one of his earliest title defenses.

It was a different Lashley then, and both men would go on to have an incredible year in 2020. Bobby Lashley had a lengthy reign with the United States title that was a stepping stone to his WWE title win.

Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, was never out of the WWE title picture. After losing it the first time to Randy Orton, he regained it on RAW. It makes a lot of sense in storyline for McIntyre to go after the man who cost him the World Championship.

Advertisement

To add to it, Drew McIntyre could be getting the WrestleMania WWE title match, with rumors that the company wants him to get a well-deserved coronation in front of fans.

Drew McIntyre is the first and most obvious choice to gatecrash the 'Almighty Celebration' on RAW.

1 / 3 NEXT