WWE RAW (8th June 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW before Backlash

This is the final RAW before Backlash and we have a stacked show tonight. There will be a rematch from last week, MVP will host Bobby Lashley on the VIP Lounge, and Christian returns with The Peeps Show with the special guest being none other than WWE Hall of Famer, Edge.

Ever since the match between Edge and Randy Orton has been set, many legends such as Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels have weighed in on their opinion about this rivalry and given their predictions.

Now the Rated-R Superstar's most trusted partner is coming on RAW and it remains to be seen if The Viper will be lurking in the shadows.

What will happen when Captain Charisma returns to RAW?

Bobby Lashley made a strong statement last week to close RAW. The All Mighty put in the Full Nelson Lock on Drew McIntyre and the last visual we saw was the WWE Champion struggling to free himself from the lock.

We do not know what happened on RAW last time around after Lashley's attack on McIntyre. Lashley will now open up about the same on tonight's VIP Lounge segment with MVP. What will he have to say about the WWE Champion's condition before Backlash?

Last week, the RAW Women's Champion Asuka was trumped by her challenger at Backlash, Nia Jax, during her match with Charlotte Flair. The Irresistible Force arrived at ringside in Asuka's makeup and with her theme music to distract the RAW Women's Champion.

Now, Asuka will lock horns with Charlotte once again. The Queen is coming back to RAW after losing her NXT Women's Championship to Io Shirai and will be looking to take out her frustrations on the Empress of Tomorrow.

Will Asuka get the win and what role will Jax pay on RAW tonight?

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Monday, June 8th, 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 9th June.

