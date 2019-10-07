WWE RAW after Hell In A Cell 2019: 5 last-minute predictions

Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks at Hell In A Cell

The first episode of WWE RAW since the controversial Hell In A Cell pay-per-view will take place in Bakersfield, California on Monday, October 7.

As of the time of writing, Lacey Evans vs. Natalya (Last Woman Standing) is the only match that has been announced for the show, while heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury will be involved in an open mic segment with Braun Strowman.

Other than that, we can expect plenty of fallout from the Seth Rollins vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks matches at Hell In A Cell, as well as some developments in the storylines involving Rey Mysterio, Dominik, Bobby Lashley and Lana.

In this article, let’s take a look at five last-minute predictions for the episode.

#5 Lacey Evans vs. Natalya (Last Woman Standing)

Since SummerSlam, Lacey Evans has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the women’s division by defeating Natalya (x2), Dana Brooke and Ember Moon on RAW.

During that time, she has also suffered two defeats against Natalya, with the second coming on the Hell In A Cell kickoff show in a match that was announced just three hours before the event began.

“The Queen of Harts”, who won the match with a sharpshooter, followed up by catching Evans with a sucker punch moments after the victory, hence why their rivalry will now be settled in a Last Woman Standing match on RAW.

On paper, yet another match between these two women might seem a little underwhelming, but it is good to see that WWE is bringing a definitive end to the storyline just in time for the upcoming draft.

Evans lost her only other major rivalry with Becky Lynch earlier in 2019, so it would make sense for “The Sassy Southern Belle” to pick up the victory here before moving her way back up the card and into title contention again over the next few months.

Prediction: Lacey Evans def. Natalya

