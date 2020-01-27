WWE RAW after Royal Rumble 2020 Preview: Brand new feud for current champions, Big match with top stars banned

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview

27 Jan 2020, 18:55 IST SHARE

So, what is next for Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW?

WWE Royal Rumble is now officially in the books and the best thing about it is that for once, the WWE Universe seems to be very happy indeed. You will never make wrestling fans 100% happy, but the overwhelming response seems to be quite positive.

But the WWE machine rolls on and the upcoming episode of RAW is a critical one because everyone is keen to see how all the pieces fall into place, as we head towards WrestleMania in the weeks and months that follow. New feuds will undoubtedly begin and it will be interesting to see how it all builds on the road to WrestleMania.

Be sure to leave a comment, and share your thoughts about RAW or indeed even the Royal Rumble pay-per-view if you caught it. I would be glad to know what is on your mind, fellow wrestling fan!

Are you happy with Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair winning the Royal Rumble matches?

#5 Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy are confronted by brand new title challengers?

Seth Rollins wins the RAW Tag Team Titles with everyone! Haha



-Dean Ambrose

-Jason Jordan

-Braun Strowman

-Buddy Murphy #RAW pic.twitter.com/E8vGSWRg36 — TWC - #BigDaddyCiampa - #BITW (@TheWrestlingCov) January 21, 2020

We saw how Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy became the RAW Tag Team Champions and one wonders who will be next to step up to the plate. The clear answer is Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe because they're clearly not in the World Championship picture and neither are they in the United States Championship picture at the moment. And there's a fair bit of drama between the two of them as well because they came to fists in the 'every man for himself' Royal Rumble'.

I would pick them ahead of another battle with The Viking Raiders because there's no chance that Ivar and Erik will win the titles back at this point, and honestly, it would make them look weak to suffer yet another loss. The Street Profits are worthy challengers but The Viking Raiders are ideal.

1 / 5 NEXT