WWE RAW After SummerSlam: 5 Surprises that could happen - The Fiend's next victim, heel turn

A lot of interesting things could happen on WWE RAW

WWE SummerSlam was a roaring success judging from comments online. While not a perfect show, there were enough good moments to warrant positive reviews from the WWE Universe.

The RAW that follows could potentially be a huge success as well. To keep the fire going, WWE will have to pull out a few rabbits from their hat, in the form of compelling surprises that can keep the viewers engaged.

While the next big event ie. Clash of Champions is some time away, WWE does not want to lose out in terms of television viewership especially with SmackDown on FOX coming ever so near.

So, these 5 surprises could certainly spice things up!

#5 Bray Wyatt takes Goldberg out

Goldberg speared Dolph Ziggler into another dimension at #SummerSlam 😱pic.twitter.com/uzh9Tgohnn — MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) August 12, 2019

Even though The Fiend was the highlight of WWE SummerSlam, taking out Finn Balor in almost no time, he has also been terrorizing WWE legends thus far. He's even borrowed the mandible claw, a move that allows these legends to succumb to him without having to really take a bump in the process. Could the next victim of Bray Wyatt be the legend we know simply as Goldberg?

Goldberg had a great showing at SummerSlam where he recovered all of the heat that he had lost during the match against The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown. But now, where does Goldberg go from here, if he has to come back for yet another match? I have a feeling that The Fiend vs. Goldberg could be a compelling program.

Both men are special attractions and hence a feud between the two could be a very big deal, as they're both mythical in their own, unique way. On one hand you have an unstoppable monster and on the other, you have a terrorizing supernatural being.

