WWE RAW attack may have been an initiation into The Judgment Day for potential new member 

This week's episode of WWE RAW was a stacked affair, but there was one moment that will live long in the memory of many fans.

Sami Zayn was attacked by JD McDonagh backstage after it was announced that he would be in six-man tag team action against The Judgment Day in the main event.

This attack also came moments after JD was seen talking to Finn Balor backstage, which makes perfect sense since there have been rumors he would be joining The Judgment Day.

The question now is whether or not this was something that Finn Balor asked JD to do for him to help in the main event or if JD decided that he would do it off his own back to help his long-time friend.

It's clear that McDonagh and Balor have a history, they both came from the same country and, at one point, trained together. McDonagh would be a fantastic addition to The Judgment Day, but right now, the group has its own issues, and Rhea Ripley is working hard to keep them on the same page.

Will Sami Zayn be out of action following the WWE RAW attack?

Sami Zayn was unable to compete in the main event match on this week's RAW. This led to Shinsuke Nakamura stepping in and starting his own storyline with Seth Rollins. Sami Zayn, however, did re-appear at the end of the show, where he helped his team win when he took out Damian Priest.

It's clear that Zayn has an elbow injury that looks like a tennis elbow and could be drained, leaving him with minimal time on the sidelines. WWE used the angle to take him out of the main event, but as of yet, there has been no update on his condition.

