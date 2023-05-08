WWE RAW after Backlash 2023 - 4 huge things that could happen on the show 

The post-Backlash edition of WWE RAW is scheduled to emanate live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 8, 2023.

The upcoming show will feature the fallout from the recently concluded WWE Backlash. Furthermore, the new roster following the recent draft changes will come into effect on Monday night.

Fans can also expect the Stamford-based company to plant seeds for several fresh angles and storylines on May 8.

On that note, let's take a look at four things that could happen on the post-Backlash edition of WWE RAW.

#4. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley exchange their titles on WWE RAW

While the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley, was drafted to the red brand in the recently concluded draft, the blue brand picked the current RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair.

With the duo successfully retaining their championships last night at WWE Backlash, the upcoming edition of WWE RAW could see the duo exchange their titles. The company could also plant seeds of a future feud between The EST and The Eradicator during the segment.

#3. Brock Lesnar costs Cody Rhodes a place in the final of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes locked horns with each other last night at WWE Backlash. However, things didn't turn out too well for The Beast in the match.

Despite dominating the encounter for the most part, Lesnar succumbed to a loss in a controversial manner. Given how the match ended, it could be that the company is planning another bout between the duo.

Lesnar could feature on Monday's show and cost The American Nightmare a place in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament finals.

#2. Big E returns

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling One name rumored to return during the upcoming draft is former WWE champion, Big E.



Big E has been sidelined with a major neck injury since March '22.

Former WWE Champion Big E has been off WWE TV for over a year. The New Day member has been sidelined due to a neck injury. However, recent reports have hinted that E's return could be on the cards very shortly.

While he was rumored to be returning to be a part of the WWE Draft, it didn't happen. However, it could be that the company is saving the same for the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. The former Champion could make his highly-anticipated return on Monday night, much to the delight of fans.

#1. Seth Rollins qualifies for the final of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament

WWE @WWE



BREAKING: The WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament competitors from #WWERaw and #SmackDown will be revealed today!

WWE has announced a tournament to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion. The finals will see winners from RAW and SmackDown feature in the final match at Night of Champions to determine the new champion.

The company recently revealed the names of all the twelve participants in the tournament. Given that Seth Rollins is one of the hot favorites to become the new Heavyweight Champion, fans can expect The Visionary to qualify for the tournament's final on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

Are you excited about RAW after Backlash 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

