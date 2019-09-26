WWE RAW before HIAC: 5 Surprises that may happen when Brock Lesnar appears next week

Something major could happen when Brock Lesnar returns to RAW

We know, for all intents and purposes, that Brock Lesnar is a SmackDown superstar now. We saw him appear on the blue brand and make a challenge to Kofi Kingston, and the two men are scheduled to square off when WWE SmackDown moves to FOX.

But before he officially moves to SmackDown, he is going to make a very special appearance on the season premiere of WWE RAW. So, what lies in store for the Beast Incarnate on the red brand?

I really do not think that it will be something as simple as Paul Heyman cutting a promo, and The Beast Incarnate bouncing around with just a grin on his face. No, I think that something special is in the works and fans will be in for a treat at the final RAW before Hell in a Cell.

So, with that in mind here are 5 surprises that could happen when Brock Lesnar appears on RAW next week.

#5 Bobby Lashley returns to make a challenge

We all know just how badly Bobby Lashley wants to work with Brock Lesnar. I may go so far as to say that he wants to do it as much as Sting wants to work with The Undertaker. Lashley has been very vocal about wanting to face Lesnar and even back when he was in TNA, he would often mention The Beast.

We know that he is scheduled to come back around this time, and so what if he returns right before the draft, to make a challenge to Lesnar? So when Lesnar potentially becomes the WWE Champion, the first man that he goes up against is Lashley!

Fans have wanted these two men to meet for ages. If they do clash, it'll be big news.

