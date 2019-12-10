WWE RAW before TLC 2019: 5 Reasons why Seth Rollins turned heel and aligned himself with The AoP

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 10 Dec 2019, 09:21 IST SHARE

This is the most shocking development in WWE television, in some time now

What did we just see on the RAW before TLC 2019!??! While the WWE Universe was all geared up to see Seth Rollins as a heel, when it happened, it came out of nowhere and shocked the world.

So right before TLC this weekend, Seth Rollins seems to have gone over to the dark side and joined hands with Akam and Rezar. This is the most exciting development to come out of WWE in months and is certain to bring a lot of lapsed viewers back to the fold one again.

In any case, why did the big heel turn happen and why was the alliance formed, you ask? To answer the question, one has to look at the current landscape and the weeks leading up to this big development.

In any case, this is why Seth Rollins went heel on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

#5 The crowd was already booing him (storyline reason)

YESSSSSSSSSSSS!



SETH FREAKING ROLLINS SHOCKS THE WORLD, JOINING FORCES WITH THE AOP#RAW 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/uvejw96JYc — Eddie | fan account (@HEEL_Rollins_) December 10, 2019

We all heard Seth Rollins' promo which was more a shoot than a worked promo, in a lot of ways. Seth Rollins did everything by the book, put on some of the best matches that the world that seen week after week and yet, the audience would boo him, over and over again. And this real-life situation has led to a heel turn, which is the biggest news story in the world at the moment.

We had all seen the signs leading up to the heel turn, with Seth Rollins calling out the entire RAW locker room and burying them, on television. Kevin Owens simultaneously became the voice of the people, speaking their language and voicing their concerns about how Seth Rollins was being perceived.

The heel turn is timely and I commend WWE for listening to the fans!

1 / 5 NEXT