WWE RAW - Best and worst- 2 Interesting returns, Feud ends because of a popular television show, Major heel turn incoming?

WWE RAW was the very definition of an 'uneventful' show. Steps were taken in the right direction in certain cases, but the three-hour-long broadcast was just overwhelming.

There was a certain section of the audience that believed that this episode of WWE RAW would be where Vince McMahon brought out all the big guns. After the universally acclaimed AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view, it only seemed natural for the competition to put its best foot forward as well.

#3 Best/Worst: WWE RAW sees two familiar faces return

It was great to see Alexa Bliss step into the WWE RAW Women's Championship picture because, until then, it was Charlotte Flair, a heel, clashing with Nia Jax, another heel.

Shayna Baszler, a third heel, was on the sidelines, at odds with both women. Alexa Bliss may not be the traditional babyface, but at least the crowd is supposed to root for her against The Queen.

It must be noted that Alexa Bliss was backstage last week, but the company decided not to use her on TV. She did clarify, however, that she was okay, putting several rumors to bed.

It was also great to see Drake Maverick return to WWE RAW, although is it really something of note if it's for the 24/7 Championship? It's also crazy to see a title that's supposed to be defended about anywhere lose its essence by being defended in the ring!

That said, Drake Maverick has great comedic timing, and things could freshen up with his inclusion.

Why are these two WWE RAW returns a part of the best/worst category? Put, because while they're notable, they really aren't exciting.

